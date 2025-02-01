Hamas leader: “Palestinians humiliated occupiers”

TEHRAN – Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip, Khalil al-Hayya, affirmed that Palestinians and their resistance have achieved their objectives with Operation al-Aqsa Storm.

Al-Hayya underlined these objectives primarily “humiliated the occupation entity, shattering its reputation as an invincible force, and breaking the prestige of its army, once thought to be undefeatable.”

In a speech mourning the fallen leaders, he emphasized that after the Storm battle “defeating the entity has become possible, and the complete liberation of Palestine is now within reach.”

He noted that the resistance had decided to officially announce the martyrdom of several top leaders after the fighting in Gaza had ceased, stressing that they “passed the banner high to a new generation of steadfast leaders who will continue the journey towards al-Quds (Jerusalem) and al-Aqsa, paving the way for the great return.”

Al-Hayya highlighted that Hamas leaders are “at the forefront of the martyrs, standing side-by-side with their people in the same trenches, sharing their sacrifices and their blood.”

He added that these leaders “offered their lives willingly for the sake of God, fighting alongside the soldiers, unafraid of death, engaging with the enemy on the front lines of resistance for the sake of a free and proud Palestine.”

The Hamas leader in Gaza declared, “History will record that the heroes of al-Qassam Brigades and resistance brought the enemy to its knees, bringing it down as they promised our people, fulfilling their pledge and oath.”

In his speech, al-Hayya also paid special tribute to martyr Mohammed Deif, describing him as “the inspiring leader of holy war and resistance, a man adored by millions who chanted his name without ever knowing his face.”

Al-Hayya affirmed that Deif’s name “struck fear into the hearts of enemies, his shadow haunting them,” adding that Deif “spent his life as both in hiding and a hunter of his enemies, outmaneuvering all those who sought him for more than 30 years.”

He added that Deif began his journey at a time when “Hamas had neither rifles nor bullets and when al-Qassam Brigades had only a clear vision and unyielding determination.”

Alongside his brothers, both living and martyred, Deif “built an army (Al-Qassam Brigades) capable of feats that many global armies cannot achieve.”

This army that Deif built “strikes the enemy without hesitation, breaches borders, fights heroic battles, and relies on steadfast, visionary, and ideologically committed fighters before military equipment and weapons,” according to Al-Hayya.

The Palestinian leader continued, “It is an army embraced by a resistance-driven society, willing to sacrifice everything for its freedom and independence.”

Al-Hayya also paid tribute to the martyr Ismail Haniyeh, calling him “the nation’s loss and a great national symbol,” emphasizing that he was “calm and wise, but behind his calm demeanor and smile lay the fire of a revolutionary fighter.”

He also honored the martyr Yahya Sinwar, describing him as “the master of the storm, the revolutionary leader engaged in battle, a pivotal figure in Hamas and Palestinian history, who became an icon for every free and honorable person around the world who rejects oppression and aggression.”

Al-Hayya remembered the martyr Saleh Al-Arouri as “a fighter both inside and outside prisons, who helped establish al-Qassam Brigades in the West Bank and revived the spirit of resistance there.”

In addition to these fallen leaders, Al-Hayya listed other martyrs who played significant roles in Hamas’s journey.

Al-Hayya affirmed that all these martyrs “left behind a generation raised on the teachings of the Quran and the battlefields of holy war and resistance, having the awareness, understanding, and determination to carry forward the mission and complete what the founding leaders, led by Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, began.”

