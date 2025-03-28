Iran’s defense minister vows unyielding resistance against US at Quds Day rally

TEHRAN — Iran’s Defense Minister, Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, struck a firm tone during the annual Quds Day rally in Tehran on Friday, condemning U.S. aggression and reaffirming Iran’s steadfast support for Palestinian Resistance.

Speaking to reporters, Nasirzadeh declared, “Surrender holds no place in our doctrine. Let our enemies refrain from reckless adventurism, or they will face a response they will regret.”

The rally, held on the last Friday of Ramadan, drew massive crowds across Iran, with participants condemning Israeli occupation and U.S. policies.

Nasirzadeh hailed the turnout as a “stunning and honorable display of national unity,” underscoring the Iranian public's backing for Resistance and the Palestinian cause.



The Iranian defense minister's statement follows rising U.S. hostility, highlighted by President Donald Trump's recent military threat over Iran's civilian nuclear program and newly imposed sanctions targeting the nation's economy.

Tehran has dismissed these pressures as violations of its sovereignty, vowing to bolster defensive capabilities, with officials asserting that the country will never negotiate under coercion.

Moreover, Nasirzadeh expressed unwavering confidence in Palestinian victory, stating, “The Resistance’s path inevitably leads to triumph. To Palestine, we say: You are not alone.”

He positioned Iran as a linchpin of regional solidarity, emphasizing that Muslim nations worldwide stand with Palestine.

Quds Day: A global symbol of Resistance

Created in 1979 in the wake of the Islamic Revolution by Ayatollah (Imam) Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic, Quds Day has become a universal rallying cry against Israeli occupation.

Heightened urgency surrounded this year's event due to 18 months of intensified Israeli military operations in Gaza, which have taken the lives of over 50,000 civilians.

The rally also served as a platform to reject foreign interference, with crowds chanting “Death to Israel” and “America cannot be trusted”—reflecting enduring anti-Western sentiment among the Iranian populace.