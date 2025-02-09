Jewish demonstrators: ‘Netanyahu is a terrorist’, ‘Freedom for Palestine’

Dozens of pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched in front of the Melbourne parliament earlier today to protest Israeli actions and the Australian government’s support for them.

The march started in front of the parliament, with Palestinian flags and banners featuring phrases like “Jewish Solidarity” in Australia, and their rejection of Israel’s occupation in the name of their religion.

In videos verified by Al Jazeera, the demonstrators can be seen chanting slogans like “Netanyahu is a terrorist” and “Freedom for Palestine” while the son of a Holocaust survivor delivered a speech.