8th National IT Award to be held

TEHRAN –The eighth national information technology (IT) award is scheduled to be held on February 26 in Tehran.

Organized by the Iranian Research Institute for Information Science and Technology, known as Irandoc, the event aims to support innovation, digital transformation, as well as the expansion of advanced technologies, IRNA reported.

This year the event will be observed with the theme ‘Artificial Intelligence: entrepreneurship, society, and government’.

The event’s main objectives include showcasing the most remarkable achievements in different fields of IT; promoting interactions between social and human science experts and researchers, policy and management, engineering sciences in the field of information technology and other related fields; improving and strengthening the interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary approach focusing on artificial intelligence in various fields of science and information technology; holding think-tank meetings in various social-cultural, political-management, and scientific-technological fields in line with the use of artificial intelligence in products and policies.

The event will be held in several key parts, each of which has an important role in the development and promotion of information technology in the country. The first part includes innovative companies award, recognizing the companies that have made significant changes in their industry through innovation, creativity and the use of new technologies.

IT top products award, the second part, showcases and evaluates the best achievements and products that have had a substantial influence on the industry in the IT sector, and the third part, the best IT managers award, honors the managers who have contributed significantly to the expansion and implementation of digital technologies.

There is one more section that will center on discussing and introducing the best scientific articles in IT fields.

Status of ICT in Iran

The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology is the highest authority in the field of ICT in the country. All activities related to the information and communication technology industry are directly related to the ministry.

The government pays special attention to plans and policies in this sector in order to maximize the use of ICT to facilitate people’s lives.

The successful designing, building, and launching of a satellite show the growth of the national technology and scientific power of a country.

Space technology has been considered a tool to expand prosperity, peace, scientific-cultural development, and economic progress in human societies.

Different nations of the world exploit this technology in some way based on their capacity, capabilities, and efforts.

Currently, 13 universities and a research institute affiliated to the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology are offering aerospace majors, thus Iran has a high capability in training specialists and experts in the aerospace sector and is a leading country in the region.

Access to telecommunication services in rural areas of the country had improved over the period as the overall number of villages with access to communication services rose to 52,182, around 93 percent of all villages, while 47,837 villages had access to home landline services.

MT/MG