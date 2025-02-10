Tehran hosts Iran-Iraq scientific, educational co-op meeting

TEHRAN –Iran-Iraq scientific and educational cooperation meeting was held in Tehran on Sunday, exploring avenues for further promoting friendly relations between the universities of the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides also discussed the potential for enhancing cooperation with electronic research publications and virtual universities of the Islamic world, as well as modern solutions in e-learning. Over 20 Iraqi professors participated in the meeting, IRNA reported.

Addressing the meeting, Karim Najafi Barzegar, the Secretary General of the virtual universities of the Islamic world, highlighted the country’s educational achievements following the 1979 Islamic revolution, saying that thanks to the realization of educational justice, the number of university students has risen from 175,000 in 1978 to over 4 million students now.

“Despite cruel sanctions, Iran is currently among the leading countries in science and modern technologies such as nanotechnology, biotechnology, and aerospace,” Barzegar stressed.

The official went on to highlight the significance of boosting science diplomacy and establishing collaboration networks among Islamic nations to utilize joint technical and scientific capacities to face global challenges and foster international constructive partnerships.

Action plan to boost scientific cooperation

On the first day of the second Iran-Iraq Science Week, held from January 18 to 20 in the city of Karbala, Iraq, the two countries signed an action plan to give a boost to their scientific collaborations.

The action plan was signed by Omid Rezaei-Far, an official with the Ministry of Science, and Haider Abd Dahed, Iraqi deputy Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, IRNA reported.

The joint scientific programs have been developed to focus on different aspects including boosting cooperation on granting scholarships to graduate and postgraduate education, particularly within a framework titled ‘study in Iraq’.

It also involves holding training courses for professors and students; promoting cooperation on joint scientific supervision; exchanging professors to conduct scientific research, and establishing science technology parks in Iraq collaboratively under the management of the Higher Education and Scientific Research of Iraq.

Addressing the second Iran, Iraq Science Week, Saeed Habiba, deputy minister of science, research, and technology, announced the country’s readiness to grant 200 scholarships to the Iraqi Ministry of Science.

“Promoting joint activities, and creating equal opportunities for scientific, and cultural development of the two countries are among our top policies,” the official highlighted.

On January 17, Iraqi Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Naeem Al-Aboudi, underscored the significance of exchanging professors and students as well as implementing joint educational programs with Iran to meet the scientific and research needs of Iraq.

“Iran serves as a role model in the region in terms of scientific progress in modern technologies, nanotechnology, biotechnology, and medical science. Iraq is interested in benefiting from Iran’s valuable experiences to expand its technological and scientific infrastructure. Establishing and expanding science and technology parks is one of our main priorities,” IRNA quoted Al-Aboudi as saying.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Science, Research, and Technology Minister, Hossein Simaei-Sarraf, highlighting the need to boost scientific interactions and develop a comprehensive roadmap for future collaborations.

MT/MG

