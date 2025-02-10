With the arrival of the Chinese New Year of the Snake, the Chinese people are visiting relatives and friends, exchanging good wishes, and celebrating the Spring Festival in a lively manner.

During the festival, the Chinese market was full of festive atmosphere, and sales were booming. Goods consumption highlights were prominent, and service consumption was full of vitality. Overall, a stable start was achieved. It is widely believed that China remains key driving force for global economic growth.

China's high-quality economic development has been steadily promoted. In the past year, China's GDP grew by 5%, ranking among the top major economies in the world. People from all walks of life are full of confidence in future development. China will take the path of green transformation as a long-term strategy, and accelerate the green and low-carbon transformation in an all-round way. At present, renewable energy power generation accounts for more than 35% of total power generation, and it also provides high-quality production capacity for the world's green development. China's reform and opening up are constantly moving towards a higher level, and it will build a high-level socialist market economic system to create a fairer and more dynamic market environment. During the Spring Festival in 2025, China's consumption scenarios expanded and innovated, and the sales of key retail and catering enterprises across the country increased by 4.1% over the same period last year. In the new year, China will further increase the intensity of macroeconomic policies to promote the effective improvement of the quality and reasonable growth of the economy.

China uphold true multilateralism. Chinese President Xi Jinping gave clear answers on improving global governance and promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, providing important guidance for the international community. No matter how the reform of global economic governance is carried forward, it must adhere to the principle of extensive consultation and joint contribution for shared benefit, uphold true multilateralism, and ensure equal rights, equal opportunities and equal rules for all countries. As each economy faces its own set of challenges, it is imperative to build an open world economy through cooperation, drive development through innovation, seize the important opportunities of the digital economy, artificial intelligence and low-carbon technology, foster new sources of economic growth, and support the cross-border flow of knowledge, technology and talent.

Recently, the U.S. has levied a 10 percent additional tariff on Chinese imports under the pretext of the fentanyl issue. China firmly deplores and opposes this move and will take necessary countermeasures to defend its legitimate rights and interests. China’s position is firm and consistent. Trade and tariff wars have no winners. The U.S.’s unilateral tariff hikes severely violate WTO rules. This move cannot solve the U.S.'s problems at home and more importantly, does not benefit either side, still less the world. China calls on the U.S. to correct its wrongdoings.

China will unwaveringly develop friendly cooperation with Iran. Against the backdrop of the accelerated evolution of the world's changes unseen in a century, the strategic significance of China-Iran relations has become more prominent. In recent years, China-Iran practical cooperation has achieved many new outcomes. China is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with Iran in various fields, promote the healthy and stable development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, and better benefit the people of the two countries. China is willing to strengthen cooperation with Iran within multilateral frameworks such as the BRICS, further enhance the influence and voice of the global South, and promote the development of the international order in a more just and reasonable direction.