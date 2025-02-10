Tehran to host 18th tourism fair, drawing global media and influencers

TEHRAN - Tehran is set to host the 18th International Tourism and Related Industries Exhibition from February 11 to 14, bringing together tourism officials, media representatives, and social media influencers from across the globe.

Representatives from 14 countries, including Tajikistan, Brazil, Iraq, and Bangladesh, will participate in the event, according to Moslem Shojaei, the director-general for marketing and tourism development at the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts.

Distinguished attendees include the Head of Tajikistan’s Tourism Organization, the country’s Minister of Tourism, the Secretary-General of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue (ACD), the Secretary-General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), a representative of the United Nations’ tourism organization (UN Tourism), Brazil’s deputy minister of tourism, a representative from Iraq’s Ministry of Tourism, and a delegation from Bangladesh.

The exhibition will also welcome 15 international influencers from the United States, Pakistan, Kenya, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe. Collectively, these influencers have a following of approximately 45 million people and are expected to generate extensive media coverage of the event.

Additionally, exhibitors from countries such as the UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Russia, Tajikistan, Armenia, Venezuela, and Madagascar will have booths at the exhibition, the official added.

Regarding media coverage, Shojaei stated that 35 journalists from 19 media outlets representing 10 different countries have registered to cover the event, further amplifying its global reach.

The Tehran International Tourism and Related Industries Exhibition is considered one of the most significant tourism events in the region, providing a platform for industry professionals, investors, and stakeholders to explore opportunities and foster international cooperation in the tourism sector.

