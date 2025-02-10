West Asia’s largest tourism park inaugurated in southern Iran

TEHRAN – Gohar Park, a tourism and entertainment complex, reportedly named the largest of its kind in West Asia, was inaugurated in Sirjan of Kerman province, southern Iran.

President Masoud Pezeshkian officially inaugurated Gohar Park during his visit to Sirjan on Saturday morning.

Spanning 380,000 square meters, the state-of-the-art complex features a massive artificial lake, a 92,000-square-meter water park, an indoor amusement park, luxury accommodations, various sports facilities, and a zoo.

Developed with an investment of 3 trillion tomans, Gohar Park is set to become a major tourism and leisure hub in southern Iran.

Kerman province is something of a cultural melting pot, blending various regional cultures over time. It is also home to rich tourist spots and historical sites, including bazaars, mosques, caravanserais, and ruins of ancient urban areas. Kerman is bounded by the provinces of Fars in the west, Yazd in the north, South Khorasan in the northeast, Sistan-Baluchestan in the east, and Hormozgan in the south. It includes the southern part of the central Iranian desert, the Dasht-e Lut.

AM