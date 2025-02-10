NOC president Khosravi Vafa meets his French counterpart Lappartient

TEHRAN - Mahmoud Khosravi Vafa, President of Iran's National Olympic Committee (NOC), met with his French counterpart David Lappartient on the sidelines of the Asian Winter Games.

Lappartient os one of the candidates for the presidency of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Lappartient also is the president of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), and the meeting took place in Harbin, China.

The two sides discussed the expansion of sports interactions in the future.