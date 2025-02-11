Iranian women skier Baher happy to participate at 2025 Asian Winter Games

TEHRAN - Samaneh Beyrami Baher of Iran completed the women's 5km free cross-country skiing event at the Harbin Asian Winter Games in a state of excitement, celebrating as if she had won gold, despite finishing in 19th place.

“This is my first competition in China, and it feels like I'm participating in the Olympics. Everything here is fantastic — the facilities, the track, the organization and the food — it's all up to Olympic standards,” the 33-year-old told Xinhua.

Having coached Iran at the Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangwon, the Republic of Korea, last year, she knew that a podium finish was not her goal here in Harbin. “I just want to give it my all. There are many outstanding athletes competing,” she said.

Beyrami Baher's passion for skiing began as a teenager in Tehran, where she grew up in a sports-oriented family. Her father was a member of Iran's national karate team and her mother was an aerobics instructor, and both significantly influenced her early love for sports.

Initially drawn to swimming, her true love for winter sports blossomed during a family ski trip, during which she was awestruck by local skiers who zipped down the steep slopes with incredible skill. “I thought how do they do it? How can they be so fearless?” Beyrami Baher recalled.

Intrigued, she sought advice from locals and researched skiing techniques online.

“I gradually fell in love with the sport. It filled my spare time and became a big part of my life,” she said. “Skiing is less common in Iran, and there's limited support, but I wanted to break that barrier and represent my country at the Winter Olympics.”

Cross-country skiing, known as the "snow marathon" for its extreme physical demands, became her primary focus. Despite growing up in a city, Beyrami Baher overcame the challenge of training in harsh, cold conditions — a notion that deterred many from pursuing the sport.

With no ski resorts in Tehran, she often drives north to train on mountainous terrain, sometimes spending two hours in heavy traffic just to reach the training slopes.

While other athletes train all year round with structured schedules, Beyrami Baher had to balance her commitments as an architect with her athletic aspirations, fitting in training sessions early in the morning and late at night.

“It's hard to keep going, but I love it because it's challenging,” she said. “Sometimes, I feel defeated, but the dream of competing at the Olympics pushes me to overcome those challenges.”

Her dreams came true in 2018 when she qualified for the Pyeongchang Games. At the opening ceremony, she had the honor of carrying the Iranian flag, a moment that left her overwhelmed with emotion.

“I cried out of happiness. I promised to do my best and make my country proud,” she recalled.

As she matures, Beyrami Baher has transitioned into mentoring young athletes. “I have many rules — discipline is crucial, it's a red line,” she explained. “When they're tired, I allow them to rest, but discipline is important. Without it, I wouldn't have achieved what I have today.”

Beyrami Baher hopes to inspire more women to engage in sports. “Sport can truly change your life. It builds confidence and brings new experiences. I believe Iranian women are talented and can achieve great things in sports.”