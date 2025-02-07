Iran attends in 2025 Asian Winter Games opening ceremony

TEHRAN - The 2025 Asian Winter Games officially kicked off on Friday with its opening ceremony at Harbin International Convention Exhibition and Sports Center in Harbin, China where 34 Asian countries introduced themselves ahead of their quest to shine across 11 sports.

The opening ceremony welcomed participating countries starting with a performance from a group of young kids.

Marzieh Baha and Mohammad Kiadarbandsari were Iran's flagbearers in the ceremony.



A young girl on the center of the stage first lit an ice lantern that gradually became brighter, representing the idea that athletes’ dreams grow bigger.

Thirty-four young kids, symbolizing the number of participating countries, then danced around the lantern.

Asian Winter Games Harbin’s mascots Binbin and Nini came onto the stage and welcomed all participating countries that walked in with their own flags.



Host country China introduced themselves the last in the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and other senior officials.

Over 1,200 athletes across from Asia will vie for medals through the end of the competition on Feb. 14.