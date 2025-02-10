Qalibaf: Iran stands firm in defense of Islamic values

TEHRAN – Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, speaking at a rally in West Azerbaijan Province at the celebratory parades commemorating the 46th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution on Monday, emphasized the nation's defense of the Islamic Republic, inspired by Imam Khomeini and Ayatollah Khamenei.

"Our nation defends our Islamic values with everything it has," he said, acknowledging the sacrifices for Islam's revival.

He pointed out that today’s “massive rally turnout shows people’s strong support for the Revolution”. While turnout has always been impressive, reports show the number of marchers across Iran saw a meaningful increase this year.

Qalibaf highlighted Iran's commitment to justice and resistance against tyranny, stating that citizens are key to national strength.