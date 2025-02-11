'Unblocking Iran’s frozen funds key to strengthening ties with South Korea'

TEHRAN – A senior South Korean diplomat said resolving the issue of Iran’s frozen assets in South Korea has been a key factor in enhancing bilateral relations, along with high-level visits and diplomatic engagements between the two countries.

Speaking at an event in Seoul marking the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, Chang Ki-yong, South Korea’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Climate Change, highlighted the improvement in Tehran-Seoul relations over the past two years. He pointed to the release of Iran’s blocked funds, meetings between the two countries' foreign ministers on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, and official visits to Tehran as milestones in bilateral ties.

The ceremony, held on February 10, was attended by Iranian Ambassador to South Korea Saeed Kouzechi, Chang Kwan-young, Director-General for West Asia and North Africa at South Korea’s Foreign Ministry, as well as foreign diplomats, cultural figures, and journalists.

In his remarks, Ambassador Kouzechi emphasized Iran’s commitment to an independent foreign policy, recalling the Iranian people's struggle against all challenges.

He said Iran’s scientific and technological achievements were a testament to national resilience and unity.

He reiterated Iran’s “neighborhood-first” policy and its engagement with international organizations such as BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), and the D-8 group. Iran, he said, remains committed to regional peace and security through dialogue and cooperation.

The envoy also stressed that combating terrorism and opposing U.S. sanctions are central to Iran’s foreign policy strategy. He underscored Iran’s vision of fostering balanced political, economic, and cultural relations with all nations while prioritizing de-escalation and collective security.

He praised the long-standing and constructive ties between Tehran and Seoul, expressing hope that their expansion would benefit both nations and contribute to regional and global stability.

In his keynote speech, Chang congratulated the Iranian people on the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution and reaffirmed Seoul’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

"Relations between our two countries, like Persian carpets woven with artistry and precision, have been carefully shaped over history," he said, pointing to the discovery of Iranian artifacts in the tombs of Korea’s Silla dynasty as evidence of deep-rooted ties.

Chang cited high-level visits, the resolution of Iran’s frozen funds in South Korea, and meetings between the two countries’ foreign ministers on the sidelines of UN summits as key developments in bilateral relations over the past two years.

He also highlighted cooperation in science, technology, environmental protection, infrastructure, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals, as well as mutual cultural appreciation as factors that have strengthened ties.

Expressing optimism about the future of Tehran-Seoul relations, Chang said he hopes the next chapter will be even more fruitful, built on mutual trust, dialogue, and cooperation.

