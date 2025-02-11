Saudi ambassador lauds Isfahan as a desired travel destination

TEHRAN - The Saudi ambassador to Iran, Abdullah bin Saud Al-Anzi, has highlighted the significant tourism potential of Isfahan, describing it as a city with vast cultural and historical attractions for international visitors.

During his visit to Isfahan’s pavilion at the 18th Tehran International Tourism and Related Industries Exhibition, Al-Anzi praised the rich cultural and artistic heritage of Isfahan and the hospitality of its people.

The envoy stated, “Iran, and particularly Isfahan, has enormous tourism capacities that can attract global travelers. Due to its historical background, unique architecture, and distinctive cultural atmosphere, this city has always been one of the most important tourist destinations in the region.”

Al-Anzi further emphasized that Isfahan has long been recognized as a symbol of Iranian civilization and culture. Its presence at the Tehran tourism exhibition underscores its vital role in the growth of the industry. “Many international tourists consider Isfahan one of the most valuable destinations in Iran,” he added.

Saudi Arabia’s focus on tourism development

The ambassador also pointed to Saudi Arabia’s strategic focus on expanding its tourism sector and strengthening regional interactions. He noted, “In recent years, Saudi Arabia has placed a strong emphasis on developing its tourism sector and enhancing engagement with neighboring countries, making it one of its top priorities.”

However, he acknowledged that despite the extensive potential for tourism collaboration between Iran and Saudi Arabia, no comprehensive plan has yet been established to formalize these interactions.

Prospects for future cooperation

Al-Anzi’s visit to the exhibition signals the mutual interest of both nations in fostering tourism ties. Given the growing trend of regional cooperation and the emphasis on tourism as a strategic industry, experts anticipate that specific initiatives will be developed to enhance Iran-Saudi Arabia tourism relations in the future.

The four-day tourism fair provides a platform for tourism professionals to exchange ideas and explore opportunities for collaboration in advancing the regional tourism sector.

AM