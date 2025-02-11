Yemeni army’s “hand on the trigger”

TEHRAN - Leader of Yemen's Ansarullah movement Abdul Malik Al-Houthi has warned that the country’s army is prepared to launch attacks on Israel if the regime resumes strikes on Gaza.

In a televised address, he cautioned Israel regarding the potential consequences of violating a ceasefire with Hamas which took effect on January 19, stating “our hand is on the trigger”.

The warning comes after US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Hamas should release all captives held by the resistance group in Gaza by midday Saturday or he would propose canceling the ceasefire and "let hell break out."

Soon after Israel launched war on Gaza in October 2023, the Yemeni army began firing missiles and drones toward Israel in solidarity with Palestinians in the enclave. It also hit Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea.

The Ansarullah movement has paused attacks against Israel after the implementation of the truce deal.

Al-Houthi also condemned Arab nations for their disunity on the Palestinian issue, accusing them of aligning with the US agenda.

The Ansarullah leader warned that the Arab world's inaction over Gaza is further fueling Washington’s ambitions in the West Asia region.

He called on Arab nations to maintain a firm stance against any plans for the forced displacement of Palestinians.

He added Washington's approach threatens the stability of the entire region "without exception".

He was referring to Trump’s repeated calls to forcibly displace Palestinians in Gaza.

Trump has floated the idea for the United States to take control of Gaza and relocate its population to countries such as Egypt and Jordan. His plan has caused an international backlash.

