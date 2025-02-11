Tractor beat Al Khaldiya at AFC Champions League Two

TEHRAN - Tractor will take a 2-1 lead into the second leg of their AFC Champions League Two 2024/25 Round of 16 meeting with Bahrain’s Al Khaldiya SC next week after the side from Iran fought back to claim a narrow victory in Riffa on Tuesday.

Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh and Domagoj Drozdek struck for the side from Tabriz in the 50th and 55th minutes respectively after Mohamed Al Romaihi had given the hosts a 48th minute lead in a tense clash.

The pair meet again in Tabriz’s Sahand Stadium next Tuesday.