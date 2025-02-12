Iran to hold four-team handball tournament

TEHRAN – Iran handball federation will hold a four-team tournament in Shiraz, Fars Province.

The tournament is scheduled for March 10 to 16.

The handball federation has announced that the tournament will bring Russia, Belarus and China handball teams as well as Iran in the tournament.

The Iranian national handball team, headed by Rafael Guijosa Castillo, are preparing for next year's events.

Team Melli will participate at the Islamic Solidarity Games and the Asian Handball Championships.