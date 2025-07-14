Annual copper cathode production increases 1.7%

TEHRAN- Production of copper cathode in Iran increased by 1.7 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1403 (ended on March 20), Tasnim news agency reported.

As reported, 292,200 tons of copper cathode was produced in 1403, while the figure was 287,400 tons in 1402.

Copper cathode is the primary raw material input for the production of copper rods for the wire and cable industry.

Given the significance of mining sector in Iran, implementation of projects to develop different parts of this sector has been always a major program of the governments.

According to a preliminary report published about the production of selected goods in the country's industry, mining and mineral industries, the production trend in the past year experienced some fluctuations.

In that report, the production of 40 different industrial and mineral products was examined.

MA