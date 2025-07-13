Merz’s Iran remarks reminiscent of Nazi mentality

TEHRAN – The German chancellor’s claim that Israel’s attack on Iran, especially its nuclear site, was legal is extremely shocking.

While international law forbids attack on nuclear sites, one wonders whether Frederich Mertz is in his senses.

Legal scholars have raised eyebrows over Friedrich Merz’s appalling comments.

Has the German chancellor ever thought that the attack on the nuclear plants - Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan - may lead to human and environmental disasters.

Such dangerous and irresponsible remarks by a high-profile official like Merz whose country had adopted a conciliatory approach toward contentious issues since the Second World War is far from mind.

"I have no doubt about the legitimacy and legality under international law of what Israel has done," Merz told lawmakers during a parliamentary question and answer session.

Merz is slaughtering the German reputation for a bunch of war criminals in Israel. The claims that Israel’s war on Iran was legal reminds one about the rulers of Nazi Germany. It seems that the spirit of Nazi Germany has been revived in the mind of Merz.

The German chancellor boasted that Bejamin Netanyahu had informed him before Israel launched attack on Iran.

On June 17, five days into the Israeli aggression against Iran, he told the ZDF broadcaster that it was “dirty work Israel is doing for all of us”.

Through his reckless remarks, Merz proved that he is among those Western leaders who are complicit in the war against Iran that led to the death of over 1000 people, mostly civilians.

European leaders, including those of France and Britain, refused to condemn Israel’s attack on Iran’s nuclear sites, but they did not openly endorse it. However, Merz no only backed the attacks but also called them legal. Amazing.

Merz does know that the attack on Iran’s nuclear sites was in violation of the additional protocol to the Vienna Conventions but his subservience to persons like Benjamin Netanyahu, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes and crimes against humanity, has blinded him and his advisors.

The world noticed that Germany under Olaf Scholz stood on the wrong side of history by strongly backing and shipping large quantities of arms (coming after the U.S.) to Israel in its genocidal war in Gaza. However, the current chancellor acted more irresponsibly by calling Israel’s sudden and unprovoked war on Iran legal.

It is hoped that the German lawmakers, especially those from rival parties and even those within his Christian Democratic Union, would hold Merz accountable for his rash remarks or replace him with another person from the CDU party.

Speaking in the Bundestag on the same date, Merz said, "It was a preemptive strike against a potentially imminent nuclear attack from Iran is only one of several possible assumptions."

Merz should answer provide answers to these three questions: Was Iran really about to attack Israel? Or has it been proven that Iran was seeking to build nuclear weapons? Even if Iran had had a nuclear bomb, would have it used it against Israel and nuking Palestinian people that it has been defending their rights for a homeland?

Merz must know that it was Israel that started the “dirty war” against Iran by attacking Iran’s embassy complex in Damascus, Syria, on April 1, 2024.

The new chancellor should learn lesson from Gerhard Schroeder who strongly opposed the U.S. attack on Iraq in 2003 under the false pretext of hiding weapons of mass destruction.

Schroeder proved quite right. No weapons of mass destruction were found. But, millions of Iraqis were slaughtered due to the war on Iraq and terrorism spread into the entire region.