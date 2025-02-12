“Long-term” Israeli occupation in Syria 

TEHRAN – Hebrew media has revealed that the Israeli military is preparing for a long-term “presence” in regions it occupied in Syria without any resistance after the fall of the Bashar al-Assad government in December last year.

Israeli newspaper Maariv revealed that the occupation army has converted former Syrian military sites into Israeli military bases, equipping them with buildings and advanced technologies to facilitate an extended presence in the demilitarized zone.

The newspaper stated that while the army is uncertain how long its forces will remain in the demilitarized zone, the ongoing activities indicate no intention of withdrawing soon.

Maariv highlighted that the Kudna site, one of the fortresses built by the Syrian army before the 1973 war, was a key target.

During the 1973 war, the Israeli army failed to capture it. However, after the fall of the Assad government, Israeli forces entered the demilitarized zone and reached Kudna.

They advanced eastward through the valley leading to Quneitra province, passing through the village of Kudna and ascending to the site from the Syrian rear side.

Within weeks, the occupation forces reorganized the site, reorienting surveillance and firing systems to face Syria rather than the occupied Palestinian territories.

The report states the Israeli army has also opened new access roads between the border fence and the captured Syrian sites, clearing forests and dense vegetation to improve control over the area.

Aware of possible future confrontations, the army is bracing for resistance.

Maariv acknowledged that Israeli military officials believe it is only a matter of time before local groups organize attacks against the occupation forces in the region.

To address this threat, the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) have heightened the readiness of its armored Battalion 74 from Brigade 188 and Battalion 890 of the Paratrooper Brigade, both of which are stationed along the demilitarized zone’s front line.

The IOF has installed fortified housing units, secure operations rooms, and advanced communication equipment. Even mobile phone reception antennas have been set up to ensure that soldiers can stay connected with their families.

In preparation for a potential isolation of the IOF troops due to severe weather or potential prolonged battles, the army has stockpiled fuel tanks, ammunition, and long-term food supplies.

Additionally, the Israeli military has established recreational facilities, including a club and dining hall. In the coming days, kitchens will be set up at all outposts along the line, ensuring soldiers receive hot meals daily.

As part of its operations, the IOF also carried out extensive deforestation in the demilitarized zone, including uprooting a vast forest of plants to enhance visibility and control over the area.

The Israeli military has already reportedly wiped out more than 80% of the former Syrian army’s military assets since the fall of the Assad government.

The latest development comes days after local Syrian sources told regional media outlets that the IOF was expanding its military occupation in the southern province of Quneitra.

The new government in Syria has come under sharp criticism for waging battles with Lebanese residents on the border while failing to put up any resistance against the Israeli occupation and its expansionist moves.

