Knowledge-based companies to attend MEDEXPO AFRICA

TEHRAN – An Iranian delegation will participate in the 25th exhibition on medical products, equipment, machinery, and services (MEDEXPO AFRICA) which is scheduled to be held from May 14 to 16 in Nairobi, Kenya.

With the support of the Innovation and Prosperity Fund, knowledge-based firms will set up their pavilions in the exhibition.

Hospital supplies; pharmaceuticals; healthcare, laboratory, dental, optical, veterinary tools, and medical equipment as well as medical services are among the items to be featured.

MEDEXPO is one of the most important medical and healthcare events for medical manufacturing products, equipment, machinery, services, and solutions. The exhibition showcases innovative solutions from leading market players for the benefit of buyers from the medical technology industry, from across the East African region.

The event is an important stop for buyers from across East Africa seeking new products, equipment, machinery, services, and solutions in healthcare.

Kenya is a promising market for medical devices and has been ranked as one of the fastest-growing markets in the sub-Saharan Africa region according to Fitch and World Bank reports. The medical device sector is heavily reliant on imports with limited domestic production.

IHiT in Kenya

In 2024, the CEO of Iran house of innovation and technology (iHiT) in Kenya, Ali Bani-Amerian, said the iHiT has created new opportunities for Iranian knowledge-based companies to achieve significant success in global markets, particularly in Kenya, which is known as a gateway to East Africa.

Currently, the value of knowledge-based exports to Kenya is more than one million dollars, ISNA quoted Ali Bani-Amerian as saying.

“Having a deep understanding of the market’s needs and providing innovative solutions, the center assists Iranian companies in overcoming obstacles and achieving great success in exporting products to Kenya and East Africa,” the official highlighted.

IHiT in Kenya helps companies achieve the required standards to enter global markets, Bani-Amerian said.

Holding over 50 joint events in the field of technology and entrepreneurship with the United Nations, the Kenyan Chamber of Commerce, Kenyan universities, and educational institutions, establishing more than 35 Iranian, Kenyan, and international startups in the iHiT center, and conducting market studies are parts of services provided by the center.

The center has also facilitated the export of products for more than 20 Iranian companies, and established two series of successful national knowledge-based pavilions at Kenya healthcare expo in 2022 and 2023.

Registering more than 50 medical equipment and two Iranian anti-cancer medicines, obtaining GMP certification for 11 Iranian knowledge-based companies, installing Iranian medical equipment in Kenyan hospitals and medical centers, as well as exporting several pharmaceutical ingredients to Kenya, are among other achievements of iHiT in Kenya.

In January 2021, Iran opened its house of innovation and technology in Kenya and the first center in Africa.

The center serves as a base for the creation of innovative ideas, the commercialization of these ideas, and the export of Iranian knowledge-based products and services to the East African market

