What’s in Tehran art galleries

Paintings by Samareh Bakhtiari are currently on display in an exhibition at Idea Gallery. The exhibition titled “With My Imaginary Friends” will be running until February 19 at the gallery located at 26, 18th St. off Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

Painting

* Paintings by Nastaran Rahimi are currently on view in an exhibition at Vaali Gallery.

The exhibition named “Outgrown Perception” will continue until February 25 at the gallery located at 72 Khoddami St., Vanak Sq.

* Masoud Aslani is hanging his latest paintings in an exhibition at Homa Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Lust of Light” will run until February 25 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Vahid Ezzatpanah is currently showcasing his paintings in an exhibition at Seyhun Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Suspended Secrets” runs until February 26 at the gallery located at No. 11, 4th St., Vozara Ave.

* Bashgah Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Morteza Yazdani, Mehdi Ahmadi, Abbas Khanjar, Shiva Sarlak and several others.

Entitled “Index”, the exhibition will be running until February 28 at the gallery located at No.13, Hosseini St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Paintings by Faezeh Hamami are on display in an exhibition at Doost Gallery.

Entitled “To the Flourishing Day”, the exhibit will be running until February 25 at the gallery, which can be found at No. 4, 4th St. off Eshqyar St., Khorramshahr Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Mina Asghari is underway at Ebteda Gallery.

The exhibition titled “Talking Animal” will run until February 18 at the gallery located at 35 Farrokhi Alley, near Vali-e Asr Square.

Multimedia

* Satiar Emami, Mina Golparvar, Rambod Dehqanpur, Raheleh Safi, Faezeh Masoumi, Nahid Momenkhani and Reza Payman Panahi are showcasing their paintings and photos in an exhibition at Haft Samar Gallery.



The exhibition will be running until February 19 at the gallery that can be found at No. 8, Fifth Alley, Kuh-e Nur St., Motahari Ave.

* A group of artists, including Safa Emami, Afarin Sajedi, Farah Soltani, Mamak Hejazi, Saeid Gholami and Iman Safai, is showcasing the artworks in various media in an exhibition Shirin Gallery.

The exhibition named “Fusion” will run until April 6 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Ev Gallery is hosting an exhibition of paintings and sets of installation by Hossein Chavoshi.

The exhibit named “Patches” will be running until February 21 at the gallery located at 5 Arabi Alley, North Kheradmand St.

