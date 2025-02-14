Ecuadorian pan flutist Leo Rojas to perform in Tehran for 3rd time

TEHRAN-Renowned Ecuadorian pan flutist Juan Leonardo Santillia Rojas, known as Leo Rojas, will hold a concert in Tehran next month.

Having performed in Tehran in 2018 and 2019, Rojas is coming back to Iran for a third time to perform at the Grand Hall of the Interior Ministry, Honaronline reported.

Leo Rojas, 40, grew up in a small village nestled in the Andes, where he developed a profound connection to nature and the traditional sounds of his ancestors. Growing up in poverty, he found comfort and inspiration in music, which, in his culture, is often intertwined with spiritual values and stories. As a young adult, Leo made the decision to leave Ecuador and embark on a journey to Europe in search of a better life and to support his family back home.

Rojas moved to Spain in 2000 and then to Germany. Living in Berlin with his Polish wife, he initially made his living as a street musician, playing his pan flute in bustling pedestrian zones. His music captivated passersby, resonating with echoes of nature and his ancestral heritage. Despite the difficulties he faced, Leo remained dedicated to his music until a passer-by informed him about the German TV show Das Supertalent, the German version of Britain's Got Talent.

His fortunes changed in 2011 when he entered the talent show. He became a contestant in the show's fifth season, succeeding to the semifinals with his rendition of “El Condor Pasa” (meaning ‘If I Could’, best known in a 1970 version by Simon & Garfunkel, an American folk-rock duo), which moved both the judges and the audience with his genuine expression and natural charisma. He won the show with a cover of “The Lonely Shepherd” a hit song written and performed by Romanian pan flute musician Gheorghe Zamfir in 1977. His talent and deep passion for music led him to victory.

Winning the competition opened new doors for Leo. A well-known German producer and songwriter, D.B., supported him and produced his first album, “Spirit of the Hawk,” which became a tremendous success and earned him two gold records.

The album reached number two on the German album charts. It featured the two abovementioned songs as well as cover versions of compositions such as John Barry's theme from the 1990 American epic western movie “Dances With Wolves” and German musician Martin Bottcher's “Winnetou”.

Today, Leo Rojas is an internationally renowned musician with over a billion views and more than 3.7 million subscribers on YouTube, as well as over 3 million monthly streams on Spotify.

Leo Rojas now tours globally, reaching and inspiring audiences in countries such as China, India, Korea, Canada, and Brazil. His most famous piece, “El Condor Pasa,” embodies the essence of traditional Native American rhythms and captures the soul of his culture.

“The voices of my ancestors speak to you through my music, connecting us all to the soul of past times,” he says about his works. Through his music, Leo Rojas conveys a message of unity with nature and humanity, touching hearts worldwide.

Photo: Leo Rojas at his 2019 concert in Tehran

