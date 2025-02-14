Yemen vows to confront Trump’s Gaza plan 

TEHRAN – Yemen has vowed to intervene militarily if the United States and its proxy Israel displace the Palestinians from Gaza.

The leader of Yemen’s Ansarallah, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, has warned about the U.S. plan to displace the Palestinian people from their homeland.

He threatened if the U.S. succeeds in implementing this plan, Yemen “will intervene militarily to stop it and act within its holy war duty and will not remain idle.”

Al-Houthi described U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to displace Palestinians as a “confiscation of their rights.”

He added Trump is a “criminal accustomed to making ridiculous and absurd statements,” describing the plan as “a joke and naïve talk coming from a president of a country that presents itself as civilized with false titles.”

According to al-Houthi, Trump’s repeated promotion of the displacement plan “reflects his persistence in a criminal project that denies justice and truth.”

Al-Houthi emphasized that Trump’s plan is “illegitimate and unjust” and noted that the U.S. president “seems serious about promoting it and pressuring some Arab states to accept it.”

He added, "We are not surprised by this plan from an American president whose policies reflect tyranny and a history of criminality. There are no limits to Trump’s ambitions, as he supports the aggressive Zionist project and seeks to implement it.”

He explained that Trump's first-term project under the so-called “Deal of the Century” has now evolved in his second term into what he described as the “Crime of the Century.”

Trump’s plan, he said, aims to achieve what the Israeli invasion of Gaza could not: displacing Palestinians from their land.

Al-Houthi stated that when the U.S. discusses displacing Palestinians from Gaza and the West Bank, it “seeks to completely liquidate the Palestinian cause.”

The Ansarallah leader highlighted that U.S. deceit has been exposed in every stage of the peace process, and the Americans themselves “betrayed all agreements made between the Palestinian Authority and the Israeli enemy regarding the two-state solution, which they supervised.”

Al-Houthi noted that the U.S. “did not respect or consider the Arab states that betrayed Gaza during the aggression” and “supports Israeli expansion across Arab territories.”

Therefore, he stressed the importance of awareness about what comes before and after the displacement plan, as it is “part of the Zionist project aimed at expanding and targeting holy sites, foremost among them the al-Aqsa Mosque. Its success depends on Arab acceptance.”

He affirmed that "Trump’s plan can only succeed if the Arabs accept it, especially the neighboring Arab countries.”

“There is a significant responsibility on the part of the Arab countries that declared a clear stance rejecting Trump’s plan. This is crucial, but the most important thing is maintaining this stance,” he added.

Al-Houthi emphasized that “it is unacceptable for Arabs to accept Trump’s plan; doing so would mean complicity in a terrible crime of displacement.”

He warned the U.S. is seeking to trap the Arabs, calling for unity in rejecting Trump’s plan and supporting the Palestinian people.

According to al-Houthi, any approval of Trump’s plan will have dangerous repercussions for the region.

Regarding Yemen’s position on threats to resume the war on Gaz, al-Houthi reiterated that Yemen “firmly and principally supports the Palestinian people and their fighters and will stand by them with all available means.”

Al-Houthi vowed that Yemen “will move militarily to target both Israeli and American enemies if they launch an aggression on Gaza.”

He called on the Yemeni armed forces to maintain full readiness in anticipation of any U.S. aggression.

He added, “We will not hesitate to target the Israeli and American enemies together, monitoring the implementation of the agreement. Our people, through their massive demonstration tomorrow (Friday), will send a warning message to Israel and the U.S. not to break the agreement.”

Al-Houthi concluded his speech by affirming that Yemen “will maintain continuous coordination with the fighters in Palestine and the resistance axis,” addressing them: “You are not alone; we are with you and will remain with you until Palestine is liberated and these evil plans are defeated.”

