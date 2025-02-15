Iran earns $400m from date exports, ranks 2nd in global production

TEHRAN – Iran, the world's second-largest date producer, exported 30 percent of its crop this year, generating $400 million in revenue, the head of the National Association of Iranian Dates said on Saturday.

Mohsen Rashid Farrokhi told IRNA that Iran produces about 1.4 million tons of dates annually from 300,000 hectares of farmland, ranking behind Egypt in global production.

"Iran leads the world in date variety, offering a wide range of types to suit different tastes," he added.

Farrokhi noted that around 350,000 tons of Iranian dates—30 percent of total production—are exported, particularly during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, with key markets including East Asia, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), India, the European Union, and Russia.

Domestically, 70 percent of Iran’s date production is consumed, with 40 percent of it used during Ramadan.

Iran’s major date-producing provinces include Sistan-Baluchestan, Hormozgan, Khuzestan, Bushehr, Fars, and Kerman.

Farrokhi attributed date prices to supply and demand but assured that sufficient stocks are available in supermarkets and fresh produce markets, supported by Iran’s Ministry of Agriculture and the Central Organization for Rural Cooperatives.

