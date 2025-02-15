22nd Tehran Auction realizes $2.5 million 

TEHRAN-The 22nd Tehran Auction achieved a sales total of $2.5 million (2.25 trillion rials) on Friday evening.

Titled “Modern, Classic, and Traditional Iranian Art,” the auction was held at the Parsian Azadi International Hotel in Tehran, with the voice-over artist and actor Shahryar Rabbani as the auctioneer, Mehr reported.

In this edition, 99 artworks were presented to art enthusiasts, including 69 paintings, 10 calligraphy pieces, nine sculptures and engraved metalworks, six manuscripts, and six pictorial carpets. Ultimately, 84 pieces were sold.

The sale of over 83 percent of the artworks in this event demonstrates the strong reception from art collectors and highlights the growing success of Iranian art.

One of the key features of the 22nd Tehran Auction was the inclusion of works by modernist artists such as Aydin Aghdashloo, Mohammad Ehsaei, Mansoor Ghandriz, Jazeh Tabatabai, Hossein Kazemi, and Behdjat Sadr, alongside a collection of classical Iranian art.

Another notable aspect of this auction was its emphasis on the continuation of Iran’s rich artistic heritage. The event showcased Persian miniature paintings from the Safavid era to contemporary artists. In the calligraphy section, works from the Timurid period to the present were displayed, reflecting the preservation of this art throughout Iran’s history.

A total of 34 bidders participated in this auction, with eight buyers entering the art market for the first time.

The highest-grossing piece at the auction was the painting “Portrait of a Seated Girl” by Reza Abbasi, which was sold for $264,000 (224.4 billion rials). The second-highest sale was a pair of engraved candlesticks by Hossein Alaghmandan, fetching $134,588 (114.4 billion rials). The third place was shared between the paintings “Genesis” by Mahmoud Farshchian and “Forgiveness” by Wahed Khakdan, both selling for $121,647 (103.4 billion rials).

The first of its kind in Iran, the Tehran Auction was launched in 2012 as an independent and private initiative to introduce the best in Iranian art, ranging from established and emerging Iranian artists to art collectors and the global audience.

It aims to address the increasing interest in modern and contemporary Iranian art and facilitate the acquisition of quality works in reliable ways.

SS/SAB

