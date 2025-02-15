369 Palestinian prisoners freed 

TEHRAN – Palestinian prisoners gained their freedom from Israeli occupation regime’s prisons as part of the sixth batch of a prisoner exchange deal.

Many of the Palestinians freed by the resistance movement in Gaza were taken to hospitals due to the severe deterioration of their health while in Israeli prisons.

Families in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, welcomed several of them.

The families affirmed their steadfastness in their land, chanting a phrase written on a banner by the armed wing of Hamas, the al-Qassam Brigades, at the prisoner handover platform in Gaza: “No migration except to al-Quds (Jerusalem).”

As in previous cases over the past weeks, the occupation regime warned families of the Palestinian prisoners in the West Bank against celebrating the release of their loved ones.

This batch included 333 prisoners from Gaza arrested by the occupation regime during the war, and 36 others serving life sentences.

For each of the three Israeli captives freed by the resistance in Gaza on Saturday, 111 prisoners from Gaza and 12 serving life sentences were released.

Israeli forces invaded and attacked the home of liberated prisoner Mazen al-Qadi twice on Saturday, both before and after his release.

Musa Nawawra, the oldest of the prisoners liberated by the Gaza resistance front was embraced by the Palestinian people after 18 years in Israeli prisons, serving two life sentences.

The 71-year-old had been imprisoned by the occupation regime since 2007.

Samer Abu Kwaik, who had been imprisoned for 23 years, embraced his son for the first time.

Among other notable prisoners freed by the resistance were Ibrahim, Khalil and Musa Sarahneh, three brothers from occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Both Ibrahim and Musa were transferred to the hospital immediately upon their arrival in Ramallah due to their medical neglect and mistreatment in prisons.

Khalil, who was serving a life sentence had been forcibly deported to Gaza.

Another liberated prisoner, Hassan Owais, spoke about the horrendous conditions in which Palestinian prisoners are forced to survive in occupation prisons.

Buses carrying most of the liberated Palestinian prisoners arrived in the Gaza Strip and made their way to the European Hospital in Khan Younis for urgent medical care.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Mohamad Elmasry, a professor in the media studies program at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies, noted that 333 of the Palestinians released were arrested without any charge.

“These are people who, by Israel’s own admission, have not committed a crime. And this is the case with thousands of Palestinians who are in jail right now [under] administrative detention,” he said, adding it was well-documented that many of the Palestinian prisoners are treated horribly inside Israeli prisons.

