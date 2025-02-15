President Pezeshkian makes unannounced visit to Tabriz

TEHRAN – Following his provincial visit to Bushehr as part of the National Unity Government’s agenda, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian made an unannounced trip to Tabriz on Thursday night for a brief, informal stay.

Pezeshkian originally planned to spend only a few hours at his personal residence in Tabriz, but his visit also included discussions on school construction initiatives.

During his time in the city, the President met with Karim Mardani-Azar, a prominent philanthropist and school benefactor, at his residence. The two discussed ongoing efforts to expand educational infrastructure in the country.

Mardani-Azar, along with his late brothers, has played a significant role in Iran’s educational development, financing the construction of over 440 schools with 550 classrooms in various regions. Their philanthropic contributions also extend beyond education, as they have been involved in building hospitals and medical centers across the country.