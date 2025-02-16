Yakhchali to miss India and Kazakhstan matches in 2025 Asia Cup qualifiers

TEHRAN – Behnam Yakhchali will most likely miss two matches against India and Kazakhstan at the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup qualification.

Team Melli are scheduled to play India on Feb. 21 in Tehran in Group E and meet Kazakhstan three days later in Astana.

Iran sit first in the group with seven points, followed by Qatar (six), India (5) and Kazakhstan (5).

The 29-year-old guard had also missed the match against Qatar, where Iran lost to Qatar 78-77 after 19 years.