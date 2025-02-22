Hamed Haddadi thrilled in his retirement ceremony

TEHRAN - Iran’s basketball legend Hamed Haddadi has been thrilled in his retirement ceremony.

His No. 15 jersey was retired forever on Friday in the halftime of Iran and India match in the 2025 FIBA Asian Cup qualifier.

Reflecting on his retirement from professional sports, Haddadi said: “I was honored to bid farewell to my national career in a grand ceremony surrounded by the wonderful people of Iran. I’m thrilled it happened in my homeland.”

The event, attended by Ahmad Donyamali, the Minister of Sports and Youth, occurred on the sidelines of the game.

“It was a memorable ceremony where I said goodbye to both the sport and the people of Iran. Javad Davari (Iran basketball president) urged me to play, but I declined, feeling that since I’d retired, it was time to step away officially. Retiring with a bouquet of flowers felt more fitting. I wish the national team the best,” Haddadi said.

“Injuries are part of an athlete’s life—I’ve faced them and undergone surgery more than once. My proudest moment was qualifying for the Olympics. As for bad memories, there are many. The Incheon Asian Games stand out—we were so close to gold but fell short, leaving a bitter mark amid the tears and triumphs,” he added.

On whether he’s fully stepped away from basketball, Haddadi said: “I haven’t decided yet. Friends advise me to keep playing as long as I can. I’m staying fit, hitting Azadi Sports Complex daily to play. Retirement is still up in the air—maybe this year, maybe later.”