Iran to retire Hamed Haddadi's No. 15 jersey

TEHRAN - Iran's Basketball Federation has decided to retire Hamed Haddadi's jersey.

The legendary figure will be celebrated with a testimonial match on Friday in Tehran.

Haddadi announced his retirement in September of last year, and Javad Davari, president of the basketball federation, confirmed that the federation would organize this special event in his honor.

The ceremony will occur during halftime of Iran and India match in the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.

Haddadi ended his illustrious career with Iran's national team at the age of 38, after 23 years of service.