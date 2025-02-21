Iran too strong for India at FIBA Asia Cup 2025 qualifier

TEHRAN - Iran formalized their entry to the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 following a 106-55 drubbing of India at the Azadi Basketball Hall on Friday.

Hungry to get the job done after being foiled by Qatar last November, Team Melli leaned on defense to generate their offense and broke the game wide open in a masterclass of a second quarter that the visitors could never recover.

The traditional contenders would then go on to secure their ticket to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and head to the continental meet for the 10th straight time, 19th overall.

Mohammad Amini starred in the victory with a game-high 33 points in easily one of the most spectacular individual performances of the Asia Cup Qualifiers.

The others also made their presence felt in the flat-out domination, with Matin Aghajanpour delivering 18 points which he all collected from deep.

Hasan Aliakbari chipped in 10 points while veteran internationalist Arsalan Kazemi finished with 5 points, 10 rebounds, and a pair of steals in an all-around effort.

Now at 4-1 in Group E, the three-time Asia Cup champions could finish their Qualifiers campaign with a win against Kazakhstan in Astana on February 24.