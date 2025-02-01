Haddadi testimonial match confirmed for Feb. 21

TEHRAN – Iranian basketball legend Hamed Haddadi will be celebrated with a testimonial match on February 21.

He announced his retirement in September of last year, and Javad Davari, president of the Iranian Basketball Federation, confirmed that the federation would organize this special event in his honor.

Haddadi ended his illustrious career with Iran's national team at the age of 38, after 23 years of service.

His retirement was officially declared following the final Classification Round game at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

Known as the 'big man', Haddadi holds the distinction of being the first Iranian to play in the NBA, making his debut with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2008. His NBA journey also included stints with the Dakota Wizards and the Phoenix Suns.

For over a decade, Haddadi was the cornerstone of Iran's 'golden generation', leading Team Melli to three FIBA Asia Cup victories in 2007, 2009, and 2013.

He also represented Iran in the Olympic Games in 2008 and 2020, and participated in four FIBA World Cups (2010, 2014, 2019, 2023).