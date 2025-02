Iranian women win golds at 2025 Karate1 Series A

TEHRAN – Fatemeh Sadeghi and Fatemeh Saadati of Iran claimed two gold medals at the Karate1 Series A - Larnaca 2025.

Sadeghi seized the gold medal after defeating her Japanese rival Sasara Eguchi in the female kata.

Egyptians Habiba Mousa and Jana Khamis won two bronze medals.

Saadati also seized a gold medal, beating Japanese opponent Ruan Mukai 5-2 in the Female Kumite -55Kg.

Japan’s Akari Harada and Tzu-Yun Chen from Chinese Taipei clinched two bronze medals.

The 2025 Karate1 Series A is being held in Larnaca, Cyprus from Feb. 14 to 16.