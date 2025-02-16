40,000 people visit four-day tourism fair in Tehran

TEHRAN - The 18th Tehran International Tourism and Related Industries Exhibition set a new attendance record, drawing nearly 40,000 visitors over its four-day run from February 11 to 14, an official with the tourism ministry announced on Sunday.

According to Mostafa Fatemi, the director-general of the Domestic Tourism Development Office, the exhibition witnessed unprecedented visitor numbers, breaking many previous records for international exhibitions in the country.

“The exhibition hosted 700 domestic and international companies, with notable participation from Russia, Turkey, Malaysia, Thailand, and Madagascar, among others,” Fatemi stated. He also highlighted the presence of high-level delegations from various countries and several key industry figures.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Fatemi noted the enthusiastic reception of the event, emphasizing the vibrant atmosphere created by the participation of various Iranian ethnic groups from different provinces. He pointed out that many companies attending the exhibition offered travel discounts, filling their accommodation capacities [for the upcoming Nowruz holidays] and attracting significant public interest.

“Additionally, new air routes to several emerging travel destinations were discussed, and promising agreements were reached between participating countries. One of the key developments from the exhibition was the fostering of new tourism collaborations between Iran and Tajikistan.”

Fatemi underscored that this year’s exhibition was uniquely focused on Iran, showcasing the diverse tourism potential of each province and the capabilities of the private sector. Notably, a dedicated hall was allocated for health tourism, while two halls highlighted culinary tourism, featuring renowned gastronomy brands. Another hall was devoted to coastal tourism.

Fatemi stressed the need for a diverse range of accommodation options to cater to different economic segments. He acknowledged existing challenges in hospitality, transportation, and other tourism-related services, emphasizing the importance of infrastructural improvements to make travel accessible to all citizens.

“Until essential conditions are met, achieving widespread tourism success will be difficult. It is crucial to ensure affordability for all social classes while also improving infrastructure and offering travel discounts,” Fatemi remarked.

He also emphasized the significance of reorganizing holiday schedules and distributing travel periods more evenly throughout the year, stating that such measures would significantly contribute to the development of the tourism industry in Iran.

The Islamic Republic expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 28 are inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

AM