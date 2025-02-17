Nemati wins gold at 2025 Karate1 Series A

TEHRAN – Morteza Nemati of Iran claimed a gold medal at the Karate1 Series A - Larnaca 2025 on Sunday.

Nemati clinched the Male Kumite -75 Kg title after a tense showdown against Ernest Sharafutdinov of the Individual Neutral Athletes.

The match was decided by a single point, with Nemati securing a 1-0 win.

Fatemeh Sadeghi and Fatemeh Saadati of Iran had previously claimed two gold medals at the event.

The 2025 Karate1 Series A was held in Larnaca, Cyprus from Feb. 14 to 16.