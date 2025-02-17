Nemati wins gold at 2025 Karate1 Series A
February 17, 2025 - 14:32
TEHRAN – Morteza Nemati of Iran claimed a gold medal at the Karate1 Series A - Larnaca 2025 on Sunday.
Nemati clinched the Male Kumite -75 Kg title after a tense showdown against Ernest Sharafutdinov of the Individual Neutral Athletes.
The match was decided by a single point, with Nemati securing a 1-0 win.
Fatemeh Sadeghi and Fatemeh Saadati of Iran had previously claimed two gold medals at the event.
The 2025 Karate1 Series A was held in Larnaca, Cyprus from Feb. 14 to 16.
Leave a Comment