Iranian parliament holds closed session on economic issues

TEHRAN – Speaker of the Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf announced that key decisions were made on economic and livelihood issues, including currency and the stock market, during a closed parliamentary session on Tuesday.

Speaking at the start of today’s open session of the Iranian Praliament, Qalibaf detailed the discussions held earlier in a closed session focused on currency market fluctuations. “Since 8:00 AM, Parliament convened with the President, ministers, economic deputies, and their advisors,” he said.

He emphasized that economic issues were thoroughly analyzed, and important decisions were reached, particularly in areas affecting people's livelihoods and the financial markets. “We hope today’s decisions will help alleviate economic challenges in various sectors,” Qalibaf added.

Parliament Presidium member Naderi provided further insight into the session, noting that it was held at the request of the government and the President. “The meeting was attended by the President, the Minister of Economy, and the Governor of the Central Bank to assess recent price hikes and discuss economic and livelihood concerns,” he said.

Naderi also noted that it had been previously agreed that the President would attend Parliament every two to three months for consultations, a commitment fulfilled in today’s session. “The next meeting is expected in two or three months,” he added.