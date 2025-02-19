Ex-Iran and Esteghlal player Farzami dies

TEHRAN – Gholamhossein Farzami, a former player for both Iran and Esteghlal football club, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 79 due to a heart attack.

Farzami was a member of the Iran national team that clinched the title at the 1968 AFC Asian Cup. He scored his only international goal in that tournament against China, helping Team Melli to a 4-0 victory.

In addition to his football career, Farzami served as the president of the Squash Federation for a period and was also a member of Esteghlal's board of directors.

The Tehran Times offers its deepest condolences to Farzami’s family, loved ones, and friends during this difficult time.