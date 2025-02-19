100 tour operators from 25 countries gather in Isfahan for major event

ISFAHAN - A five-day major tourism event kicked off on Wednesday morning in the ancient city of Isfahan, gathering 100 tour operators from 25 countries across the globe.

The gathering is set to offer an in-depth familiarization tour, allowing the visiting experts to explore the city’s historical sites and connect with local stakeholders. It also includes discussions on enhancing the region's tourism infrastructure and fostering stronger global tourism relations.

The event is of immense significance not only for Isfahan but also for the broader Iranian tourism industry. With its rich history, stunning architecture, and globally renowned artisanship, Isfahan stands as a beacon for cultural tourism.

Named "Isfahan Tour Operator Meeting", the event is organized by Isfahan Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture in close collaboration with several governmental bodies and the private sector.

In that regard, Isfahan’s mayor Ali Qasemzahed emphasized that the gathering of 100 international tour operators serves as a major investment in the city's tourism. He noted that such events foster significant interaction between tourism stakeholders, which acts as a driving force for the development of the sector.

The mayor pointed out that Isfahan has long been a city of cultural exchanges, having attracted travelers and scholars from around the world throughout history, many of whom have expressed their admiration for the city's beauty in their travelogues.

"The event is seen as a way to unlock the full potential of Isfahan's tourism assets, offering a unique opportunity to enhance its global standing," Qasemzadeh said.

Mariam Jalali-Dehkordi, the deputy minister for handicrafts, praised the event for its potential to revitalize Iran's tourism industry. She highlighted that the gathering not only boosts the nation's tourism but also introduces a new narrative that links Iran’s rich handicraft tradition with tourism.

She emphasized that modern travelers are seeking new and captivating stories, and Isfahan, as a city of craft and culture, is perfectly positioned to offer these fresh narratives.

Jalali-Dehkordi also noted that the event would help dispel misconceptions about Iran and showcase the country's hospitality, security, and unique artistic heritage, which are key elements in attracting international tourists.

Ali-Asghar Shalbafian, the head of investment and economic affairs at the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, also emphasized that this event plays a crucial role in dispelling negative perceptions about Iran, particularly in light of the recent global media coverage.

By inviting tour operators from across the world, the event aims to present a true picture of Iran, focusing on its safety, stability, and the warmth of its people. Shalbafian noted that tourism professionals are vital in shaping the global narrative, and their positive experiences in Isfahan could help counter the Iranophobia propagated by some international media outlets.

In addition, the spokesperson for the Department of Cultural Heritage in Isfahan underscored the significance of the event in countering the harmful impact of "Iranophobia".

"With participants from 25 countries, the event offers an invaluable opportunity for tour operators to experience the city's cultural and historical offerings firsthand," the official said.

He emphasized that this event helps reinforce the global image of Isfahan as a center of cultural preservation, tourism, and handicrafts, while also combating unfair political narratives by showcasing the true face of Iran.

The ancient city of Isfahan, which serves as the provincial capital as well, is situated at the crossroads of Iran’s north-south and east-west trade routes. It reached its zenith between the 9th and 18th centuries. During the Safavid era, it became Iran’s capital under Shah Abbas the Great.

Isfahan was once a crossroads of international trade and diplomacy in Iran and now it is one of Iran’s top tourist destinations for good reasons. It is filled with many architectural wonders, such as unmatched Islamic buildings, bazaars, museums, Persian gardens, and tree-lined boulevards. It’s a city for walking, getting lost in its mazing bazaars, dozing in beautiful gardens, and meeting people.

The Persian proverb “Isfahan nesf-e-jahan ast” (Isfahan is half the world) reflects the city’s cultural and historical prominence.

Photo: International tour operators pose for a photo at the main courtyard of the UNESCO-registered Jameh Mosque of Isfahan on the first day of a five-day fam tour of the ancient Iranian city, February 19, 2025.