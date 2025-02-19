Palestinian Islamic Jihad discusses future with Iran’s security chief

TEHRAN – Ziad al-Nakhala, the Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, met with Ali-Akbar Ahmadian, the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, in Tehran.

During Wednesday’s meeting at the Secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council, al-Nakhala and Ahmadian discussed a range of critical issues, including regional security and the ongoing situation in Gaza. Nasser Abu Sharif, another key representative of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, was also present at the discussions.

On Tuesday, al-Nakhala and his delegation had a significant meeting with the Leader of Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, where they received a warm reception.

During the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei congratulated al-Nakhala and the resistance forces for their success in Gaza, praising the significant victory as a historic milestone in the ongoing resistance against occupation. The Leader highlighted that this victory had raised the bar for future Resistance efforts and would serve as a symbol of hope for other struggles in the region.

Al-Nakhala, in turn, briefed the Iranian leadership on the latest developments in Gaza and the West Bank, providing an update on the ongoing negotiations and recent agreements. He reaffirmed the commitment of his movement to the Resistance cause, stating: "We will never forget the path of Resistance, and as soldiers of the resistance, we will continue this path with resolve."