Knowledge-based firms generate $25b in sales

TEHRAN - Iran’s knowledge-based companies have recorded sales of over 1.250 quadrillion rials ($25 billion) since the beginning of the current Iranian year (March 20, 2024), according to the latest figures.

Reza Bakhshi-Aani, deputy for the development of the knowledge-based economy at the Vice Presidency for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy, said on Wednesday that the government is facilitating the integration of elite talent into the economy to help them develop ideas, prototype products, and commercialize their innovations.

Speaking at the "Sharif Dream" event at Sharif University of Technology, Bakhshi-Aani noted that Iran has nearly 10,000 knowledge-based firms, and their sales performance this year has set a new record, though further growth is expected. He added that approximately 250 trillion rials ($5.0 billion) of these sales came from high-tech products.

Despite economic constraints affecting businesses across various sectors, knowledge-based firms have leveraged their technological edge to maintain strong sales, he stated.

Bakhshi-Aani also highlighted that Iran’s knowledge-based firms have exported around $2.5 billion worth of products this year, including nearly $500 million in high-tech exports. He expressed hope that with continued government and institutional support, the contribution of these firms to Iran’s economy would further expand.

