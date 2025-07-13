IAF to screen “King Lear” recorded stage performance

TEHRAN – The Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) in Tehran will screen the recorded stage performance of William Shakespeare’s well-known tragedy “King Lear” directed by Masoud Delkhah on Wednesday.

The 220-minute performance, which was staged in Iran in 2018, will be shown at the Nasseri Hall of the IAF at 6 p.m., Honaronline reported.

Mehdi Soltani, Elham Pavehnejad, Bahareh Rahnama, Khosrow Shahraz, Rahim Norouzi, Mohammad Sadegh Malek, Nasser Ashouri, Hemidreza Hedayati, Mohammadreza Aliakbari, Mohammad Sedighi Mehr, Mahboubeh Tafazoli, and more than 50 other actors perform in the play.

The cast is accompanied by a group of musicians and choir on stage, performing live music composed and conducted by Nader Mashayekhi.

In the play, King Lear, in preparation for his old age, divides his power and land between his daughters Goneril and Regan, who pay homage to gain favor, feigning love. The King's third daughter, Cordelia, is offered a third of his kingdom also, but refuses to be insincere in her praise and affection. She instead offers the respect of a daughter and is disowned by Lear, who seeks flattery.

Regan and Goneril subsequently break promises to host Lear and his entourage, so he opts to become homeless and destitute, goes insane, and the French King, married to Cordelia, invades Britain to restore order and Lear's rule. In a subplot, Edmund, the illegitimate son of the Earl of Gloucester, betrays his brother and father. Tragically, Lear, Cordelia, and several other main characters die.

The plot and subplot overlap and intertwine with political power plays, personal ambition, and assumed supernatural interventions and pagan beliefs.

As the plot unfolds, Shakespeare delves into themes of loyalty, justice, and the nature of true love. The play is filled with complex characters and powerful dialogue, showcasing human emotions.

William Shakespeare (1564–1616) was an English playwright, poet, and actor. He is widely regarded as the greatest writer in the English language and the world's pre-eminent dramatist. His extant works, including collaborations, consist of some 39 plays, 154 sonnets, three long narrative poems, and a few other verses.

His plays have been translated into every major living language and are performed more often than those of any other playwright. Shakespeare remains arguably the most influential writer in the English language, and his works continue to be studied and reinterpreted.

The Iranian Artists Forum is located in Artists Park on North Mousavi Street, Taleqani Street.

