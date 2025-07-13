Pezeshkian says Iranian unity key to repelling Israel’s aggression 

President Masoud Pezeshkian credited Iranian national unity and military strength for their recent success in repelling an unprovoked act of aggression by the Israeli regime.

He emphasized that the victory wouldn't have been achievable without both factors, stating, "If the people had not stood united...victory would not have been possible."

In meeting at the oil ministry, Pezeshkian lauded the Oil Ministry staff, highlighting their crucial role in maintaining energy supplies during the conflict. According to Pezeshkian, they "wisely foiled the enemy's plot to plunge the country into chaos." He also emphasized the importance of energy management and inter-agency coordination.

Looking to the future, Pezeshkian declared the government's commitment to preventing future conflicts through diplomatic efforts. He asserted, "War benefits no one and has no true victor," and reiterated Iran's dedication to peace and stability. While pursuing friendly relations, he also affirmed Iran's resolve, declaring, "We have never bullied anyone and never will, but we will never submit to bullying, either."

