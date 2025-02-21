Iran ready to further regional co-op to tackle SDSs

TEHRAN – Attending the first regional dialogue on enhancing inter-regional co-op on sand and dust storms (SDSs), Sediqeh Torabi, an official with the Department of Environment (DOE), has voiced Iran’s readiness to expand collaborations with regional countries to combat SDSs.

The official also proposed establishing a regional fund, and an expert work group, as well as holding annual meetings for the countries affected by adverse consequences of SDSs.

Organized by the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), and the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), the meeting was held on February 18 and 19 in Doha, Qatar, IRNA reported.

It brought together senior government officials from nine countries in West Asia including Iran, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Kuwait to address challenges caused by SDSs, and their adverse consequences on the environment, agriculture, transportation, energy, and health.

During the meeting, officials discussed ways to enhance regional and international cooperation to address these challenges and reviewed the latest studies and successful practices to address sand and dust storms, with a focus on enhancing early warning mechanisms and adapting to climate change.

Efforts to combat SDSs

During the 38th meeting of the Regional Organization for the Protection of Marine Environment (ROPME) executive committee (EXCOME 38), Iran put forward a proposal to incorporate combating sand and dust storms (SDSs) in the Organization’s strategic plan.

The EXCOME 38th was held on February 13 in Kuwait. Ahmad-Reza Lahijanzadeh, an official with the Department of Environment (DOE), represented the country in this year’s meeting.

Even if SDS is not approved as the fourth axe of the strategic plan, it will be added to the climate change issue, Lahijanzadeh noted.

In January, following some meetings on monitoring sand and dust storms (SDSs), Iran and Iraq decided to choose pilot regions in the two countries to determine the best strategies for combating the environmental problem.

The pilot regions in the country are located in Khuzestan province, ISNA reported.

Moreover, officials from the two countries would attend the meeting on sand and dust storms held on February 18-19 in Doha.

The meeting would serve as a platform for senior officials to share knowledge to address the challenge by developing joint actions for dust management in the region. The countries present in the meeting will be categorized into two or more regions based on the affected areas and the intensity of the effect.

In November 2024, Qatar’s newly appointed ambassador in Tehran Saad bin Abdullah Al-Mohammad Al-Sharif announced that his country is completely prepared to collaborate with Iran in the fight against SDSs.

Highlighting the friendly relationship between the two countries, the Qatari official said, “Qatar pays great attention to environmental issues. In this regard, we are fully prepared to cooperate with Iran to combat sand and dust storms, and we would also like to receive Tehran’s proposals on managing this phenomenon.”

He made the remarks during a meeting with the head of the Department of Environment, Shina Ansari, in Tehran, IRNA reported.

Ansari, for her part, expressed Iran’s interest in fostering environmental collaborations,and sharing expertise and experiences with Qatar.

The official went on to say that dust is one of the most important environmental issues in Iran which has also impacted the region for a long time and has had numerous environmental impacts on several provinces. Regional cooperation is needed to manage the problem.

