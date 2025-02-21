Resistance Film Festival launches "Women and Resistance" workshop for global filmmakers

TEHRAN- The 18th edition of the Resistance International Film Festival is hosting a workshop titled "Women and Resistance," targeting international participants.

This workshop aims to empower documentary filmmakers, facilitating the creation of focused content that addresses the themes of resistance and the pivotal role women occupy within it.

Esrafil Kaliji, head of the International Committee of the Resistance Film Festival, elaborated on the workshop, which is underway at the Shahid Avini School of Art and Media in Tehran.

"The 18th edition of the Resistance International Film Festival has positioned itself to train aspiring documentary filmmakers globally, with a particular focus on the significance of women in resistance narratives," he emphasized.

"A vital objective of our festival is to enhance the educational and supportive frameworks necessary for nurturing talented individuals in the realm of resistance filmmaking,” he said.

Recognizing the integral role of women in resistance movements, this workshop aims to lay the groundwork for their more pronounced and impactful participation in this vital field, he added.

"In recent years, women's contributions on the resistance front have been undeniably crucial,” he mentioned.

Overlooking this essential role could undermine the broader resistance efforts, he noted.

He stressed the importance of narrative in dispelling misconceptions, stating, "As adversarial forces employ various strategies to undermine women's roles in cultural and resistance contexts, it is imperative to highlight their unique contributions within families and societies. Film and documentary art serve as powerful mediums to convey this narrative."

Marzieh Minayipur, head of the Women's Group of the International Committee of the Resistance Film Festival, also reported on the diverse international attendance at the workshop.

"Participants from countries including Russia, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Kashmir, Venezuela, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Tajikistan, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Yemen, the UK, Indonesia, China, Myanmar, Turkey, and Nigeria have registered and are actively engaging in this workshop," she stated.

She added that the workshop promises to be a significant asset for participants aiming to enhance their documentary filmmaking and media skills.

"Through the identification of individual talents and practical training, this workshop is designed to cultivate skilled professionals adept in producing documentaries focused on resistance topics," she explained.

At the conclusion of the program, participants will receive certificates from the Shahid Avini School of Art, Media and Virtual Space and will present a work reflective of their regional concerns at the festival.

The ongoing workshop is set to continue until March 3, nurturing the next generation of resistance filmmakers.

