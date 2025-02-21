Iran to hold massive maritime drill encompassing Oman Sea, Indian Ocean 

TEHRAN – Iran will commence the large-scale Zolfaqar 1403 Joint Military Exercise on Saturday, spanning the Makran coasts, the Sea of Oman, and the northern Indian Ocean up to the 10-degree latitude.

Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, overseeing the maneuvers, stated the exercise aims to bolster Iran's defensive capabilities and deterrent power against potential threats.

Speaking at a Friday press conference, Rear Admiral Sayyari said, "As part of the annual military exercises of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the main phase of the Zolfaqar 1403 joint exercise will commence tomorrow..." The exercise, operating under the slogan "Sustainable Security and Power," will involve elements from the Ground Forces, Air Defense Forces, Air Force, and the Strategic Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, along with the Joint Air Defense Headquarters of Khatam al-Anbiya.

Rear Admiral Sayyari emphasized the deterrent nature of the drill, stating, "The purpose of conducting this exercise is to enhance the defensive capabilities and deterrent power of the sacred Islamic Republic of Iran against any land, air, or sea threats. Any enemy that thinks it can harm our territorial integrity or our interests on land, in the air, or at sea will certainly know that it will suffer significant consequences."

Furthermore, the exercise will serve as a testing ground for new military tactics and weaponry, including the evaluation of "new, smart, precise, and guided munitions, as well as various types of missiles."

The Zolfaqar 1403 exercise follows almost two months of nationwide military drills involving various units of the Armed Forces. The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Ground Force recently concluded the second round of its own maneuvers in Iran’s southwestern regions, where forces practiced fending off a potential attack in the Persian Gulf, while also unveiling various new drones, missiles, and defense systems.