Trump says won’t impose Gaza takeover plan but ‘recommend it’

The US president has said in a radio interview with Fox News that he was “a little bit surprised” that Jordan and Egypt have voiced opposition to his plan to “take over” Gaza and displace Palestinians

“I’ll tell you, the way to do it is my plan – I think that’s the plan that really works,” Trump said.

“But I’m not forcing it, I’m just going to sit back and recommend it.

“And then the US would own the site, there’d be no Hamas, and there’d be development and you’d start all over again with a clean plate.”

As we’ve been reporting throughout the day, the leaders of several Arab countries met earlier in Saudi Arabia to discuss a counterproposal to Trump’s push to “take over” Gaza.

Speaking to Al Jazeera from Cairo, Bayoumi, the former Egyptian deputy foreign affairs minister to the EU, said Trump has appeared “inexperienced concerning international law” and the Middle East.

“He’s trying from time to time to [float] a new balloon to see what is the reaction,” he said, stressing that Arab leaders have rejected Trump’s Gaza takeover plan.

“This is something that even the closest allies of [the US], Germany and France, refused. It has no logic … to ask the Palestinians to leave their own country,” Bayoumi said.