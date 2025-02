TEHRAN - Geesa Bybordy of Iran seized a bronze medal in the 2025 Asia Cup-World Ranking Tournament, Stage I.

Korean Han Seungyeon won the gold medal after defeating Kazakhstan’s Roxana Yunussova 145-142 in the women’s compound gold medal match.

She defeated her Indian rival Chikitha Taniparthi 144-143 in bronze medal match.

The competition is being held in Bangkok, Thailand from Feb. 16 to 23.