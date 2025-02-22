Day three: foreign tour operators experience the majesty of Varzaneh Desert

Isfahan- On Friday, after two and a half unforgettable days exploring the historical wonders of Isfahan, it was time for the 100 tour operators from 25 countries to embark on a new adventure: a journey to the captivating Varzaneh Desert.

It was about 2 p.m., February 21, and the group had visited many Isfahan attractions. From the grand Masjid-e-Jameh to the breathtaking Naqsh-e Jahan Square and the intricate beauty of the Chehel Sotoun palace, and from the huge Isfahan Healthcare City to the breathtaking Khaju Bridg, each foreign guest had been dazzled by the city's combination of history, religion, and art, but now they were about to experience something entirely different—the vast, serene wilderness of a desert.

After a delightful lunch at Parsian Hotel, the group was ready to leave the city behind. The organizers had arranged four large buses and five special vans to carry the group towards the desert.

The mood was filled with excitement as some of the guests chatted eagerly, knowing that the next few hours would bring something special. As the vehicles departed Isfahan, the landscape began to change. The green streets and historic buildings slowly faded into the distance, giving way to the golden, expansive plains of the desert.

As we passed Isfahan's outskirts, the air felt different, dry, and warm, but with a certain serenity that was impossible to ignore. After nearly 80 minutes of travel, the group arrived at their first stop, the ruins of the Ghurtan Citadel.

A step back in time: The Ghurtan Citadel

It was a fascinating detour to an ancient citadel, an extremely massive adobe structure located just 110 kilometers east of Isfahan. It was here that the foreign tour operators were met by local villagers, who greeted them with warm smiles, tea, and sweet pastries. The local hospitality was heartwarming.

As the villagers offered traditional music played on local instruments, a group of them guided the foreign visitors through the ruins. The citadel, dating back to the 5th century CE during the reign of the Sassanid monarch Bahram V, had once been a thriving fortification. Though much of it now stood in ruin, its historical significance remained evident in the crumbling walls and towering watchtowers. The guides were entranced by the site’s history, and many took the opportunity to ask questions about the ancient structure, eager to learn more about this little-known gem of Iran.

A glimpse into ancient water engineering: Gav Chah

Continuing on the journey towards the desert, just a few kilometers before reaching Varzaneh, the group was greeted by another unique sight: the Gav Chah.

This ancient water well system, powered by a cow, was a truly fascinating glimpse into old Persian engineering. A large, humpbacked cow was used to walk up and down a sloped path, pulling a bucket attached to a pulley system. As the cow moved downhill, the bucket was raised, bringing water from the depths of the well.

The foreign guests were captivated by the sight. Some of them even tried to sing the traditional song that the cow’s owner uses to call the animal, but despite their efforts, the cow remained unmoved. The ingenious design of the Gav Chah was a testament to the resourcefulness of ancient engineers who relied on animals to perform vital tasks in agriculture long before the advent of modern machinery. The group took photos and videos, appreciating the simplicity and beauty of this age-old method of water extraction.

Into the desert: off-road adventure in Varzaneh

After this fascinating stop, the group continued towards the heart of the Varzaneh Desert. As they approached the golden sand dunes, the excitement was palpable.

I and many other guests were eager to experience the thrill of off-roading in 4x4 vehicles, and it didn’t disappoint. The vehicles sped through the vast, undulating dunes, climbing and descending steep slopes, sending sand flying in all directions. The experience was thrilling, and the guides couldn’t help but shout in excitement as the adrenaline rush took over.

The desert’s beauty was awe-inspiring, with the dunes stretching endlessly into the horizon. The group gathered in an inner area of the desert, where they were given time to reflect on the beauty and tranquility of the landscape. For some of the foreign guests, this was the first time they had been so deep in the desert, and it was an experience they would never forget.

As the sun began to set, the group settled in to enjoy the stillness of the desert. The sky shifted in color from vibrant oranges and reds to deeper purples as the sun dipped below the horizon. It was a magical moment, enhanced by the warmth of the desert air and the quiet beauty of the stars emerging in the night sky.

A warm welcome: local hospitality

After the sunset, the group made their way back towards the edge of the desert, where a large tent awaited them. Inside, they were welcomed by the local people who had prepared a feast of traditional food. Their hospitality was nothing short of extraordinary, and the group was delighted by the local dishes, including juicy meat stews, and freshly baked bread. I, myself, and a number of the guests enjoyed mingling with the locals, exchanging stories, and learning about their way of life on the margins of a desert.

As the evening wore on, the desert night grew colder, but the warmth of the food, the tea, and the company kept everyone comfortable. Some of the guests that I talked to remarked that this experience was one of the most memorable of their travels, as they had not only witnessed the natural beauty of the desert but had also been embraced by the kindness and generosity of the local people.

The day which started with visits to a vast museum of musical instruments and was followed by the Chehel Sotoun palace in the morning, had been a perfect blend of adventure, culture, and relaxation. From the ancient history of the Ghurtan Citadel to the thrill of off-roading through the sand dunes and the peaceful stargazing in the desert, every moment left a lasting impression on the 100 foreign tour guides.

As they made their way back to Isfahan, the group shared stories and memories of the day's adventures, knowing that they had experienced something truly special.

Perhaps, for many of them, the Varzaneh Desert would remain one of the highlights of their time in Isfahan province, a land of breathtaking beauty and warm hospitality.

AM