Tehran notes sale of Shahed drones is legal as Western groups work to fuel Iranophobia

TEHRAN – Iran has reiterated that its domestically developed Shahed drone—one of the world’s most advanced unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)—is legally available for international sale.

“Any nation committed to using the drone solely for defensive purposes can apply to purchase it,” Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations stated in a post on X on Friday.

The statement comes in response to the recent display of the Shahed drone at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington, D.C., an event known for amplifying anti-Iran sentiment.

The exhibit was organized by United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI), a purportedly non-profit organization with ties to intelligence agencies and pro-Israel billionaires, raising questions about its true motives.

“The Shahed drone is among the world’s most advanced UAVs, possessing exceptional reconnaissance, surveillance, and operational capabilities while maintaining an extremely cost-effective price,” Iran’s mission emphasized.

CPAC 2025: A platform for anti-Iran propaganda

The recent display of the Iranian drone at CPAC 2025 further illustrates the extent of anti-Iran sentiment within certain circles of U.S. politics.

Investigative journalist Eli Clifton recently revealed that UANI receives significant funding from figures like Thomas Kaplan, an investor with close ties to Israeli leaders, as well as the extremist Zionist Adelson family.

Emails obtained through investigations also show that UANI has actively solicited financial support from Persian Gulf monarchies, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, to advance its agenda of destabilizing Iran.

At this year’s CPAC, U.S. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz amplified the anti-Iran rhetoric, boasting about the Trump administration’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran.

He openly admitted to waging economic war on the Iranian people, stating that the goal was to “keep a foot on the neck of the Iranian economy.”

Perhaps one of the most egregious aspects of this campaign involves UANI’s targeting of Iran’s medical trade during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

By pressuring global entities to halt transactions involving Iranian pharmaceuticals and healthcare supplies, UANI endangered millions of lives.

This deliberate obstruction of access to essential medicines has drawn widespread condemnation, with observers labeling it a form of “medical terrorism.”

A showcase of Iran’s technological prowess

Iran’s Shahed Aviation Industries has developed a comprehensive range of drones renowned for their exceptional reconnaissance, surveillance, and operational capabilities.

These drones maintain a cost-effective price point, making them attractive to numerous international customers and showcasing Iran's advanced technological prowess despite decades-long sanctions targeting the country’s industries.

Notable models in the Shahed lineup

- Shahed 101: One of the earlier models primarily used for reconnaissance missions.

- Shahed 107: Revealed in January 2024, this loitering munition features reconnaissance technologies, including live video feeds. It is approximately 2.5 meters long, has a wingspan of 3 meters, and boasts an estimated range of up to 1,500 kilometers.

- Shahed 121: Gained attention in the 2010s when after it flew over the USS Harry S. Truman in international airspace, demonstrating its reconnaissance capabilities.

- Shahed 129: A versatile drone capable of both reconnaissance and combat operations, with long endurance and the ability to carry precision-guided munitions. It has been deployed for border patrol along Iran’s eastern frontier.

- Shahed 131: A loitering munition designed for kamikaze missions, with a range of 900 kilometers and equipped with a 15 kg warhead.

- Shahed 136: An upgraded version of the Shahed 131, offering an extended range of approximately 2,500 kilometers and a larger warhead capacity. Its precision and impact make it a formidable asset in military operations.

- Shahed 238: A turbojet-powered loitering munition unveiled in September 2023. It features three variants with different guidance systems, including GPS/GLONASS-based inertial navigation, electro-optical/infrared sensors, and radar-detection systems for Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses (SEAD).

- Shahed 147: A twin-boom, high-altitude, long-endurance UAV powered by a turboprop engine, with a wingspan of 26 meters and a maximum flight altitude of 60,000 feet.

- Shahed 149 Gaza: Unveiled in May 2021, this UAV honors the Palestinian struggle against Israeli atrocities. It has a flight duration of 24 hours, a maximum operating radius of 2,500 kilometers, and can carry 13 bombs and 500 kg of electronic equipment.

- Shahed 171 Simorgh: Named after a benevolent legendary bird in Persian mythology, this jet-powered flying wing unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) exemplifies Iran’s innovative engineering.

- Shahed 191 (Saegheh): Available in two variants—Saegheh-1 and Saegheh-2. The former is powered by a turbofan and piston engine, capable of carrying two Sadid-1 missiles externally, while the latter is a jet-powered flying wing UCAV launched from a moving vehicle, capable of carrying two Sadid-1 missiles internally.